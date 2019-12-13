There’s a new Apple Shopping Event taking place on B&H

Deals. For those of you looking for laptops in the holidays, B&H has a lot of savings on Macs you should consider. You can save $200 on the MacBook Air starting at $900, as well as $400 on the 15in 2019 MacBook Pro starting at $2000. They also got deals on AirPods 2 with the charging case, the Apple Watch Series 5 and even the brand now 16in MacBook Pro is available for $200 off starting at $2199.

Buy 27-inch iMac

Buy Apple Watch Series 5

Buy AirPods/ wireless charging case

Buy AirPods/ Regular charging case

Buy 13.3-inch MacBook Pro

All deals

2nd MediaTek 5G chip reportedly coming this month

A couple of weeks ago, MediaTek announced their new Dimensity 1000 5G SoC and made it clear that it was a new family of chips. According to DigiTimes, the company is ready to launch a second one with the Dimensity moniker as early as this month that will reportedly be a cheaper chip aimed at mid-rangers and low-end devices and will power a lot of Samsung phones next year.

A new tweet from Ice Universe says that rumors hint to the Samsung Galaxy S11 line being launched in San Francisco, on February 18 2020, this date was reported back in October. MWC kicks off on the 24 which means that Samsung wants to make their own headlines before MWC starts. Rumors also hint to the Galaxy Fold 2 making an appearance at this event, maybe as a teaser or it could also be launched.

This is our first look at the upcoming Huawei P40

We have an official-looking render of the upcoming Huawei P40. The original tweet says that it is a curved 6.57in FHD+ AMOLED display. The image doesn’t reveal much other than the curves on the screen but they aren’t as extreme as the ones on the Mate 30, we should expect this line in March.

It seems that 5G iPhones won’t be more expensive than current models

According to a new report from Ming Chi Kuo, the 2020 iPhones even with 5G won’t see a major price increase. Kuo claims that the new components will make each device from $30 to $100 more expensive to manufacture but he doesn’t think that Apple will reflect those prices in the 2020 models, meaning there shouldn’t be a big price increase. He also notes that the new metal frame could also increase the price but they will most likely shave expenses out of supply chain to keep the prices down.

Story of the day:

OPPO Find X2 coming Q1 2020: full screen design, better cameras, faster charging

We’ve been getting some teasers and leaks of the OPPO Reno 3 line but now we have an official launch date. The OPPO Reno 3 and 3 Pro 5G will launch on December 26th at the Hangzhou International Expo Center. We also spoke to OPPO about the Find X successor which they said is coming in Q1 of 2020. OPPO told us they are focusing on improving every key selling point of the Find X, adding a higher refresh rate to the display, improvements to the camera in different scenarios as well as a battery that charges faster. We could see the Find X2 at MWC.







Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow





