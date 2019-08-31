Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 7T Pro LEAKED: Minor Upgrade? (video)

Walmart discounts Google smart devices for Labor Day, pricing from $29

Deals. Walmart currently has some Labor Day deals for Google Smart Devices. The Google Home Mini is available for $29, the Smart Light Starter Kit for $35 and the Home Max for $269.

Apple makes it easier to repair out of warranty iPhones in the U.S.

Repairing Apple products with third party services has always been a nightmare. Apple is finally kicking off a new repair program that will let independent services use the same genuine tools, spare parts, training and repair models as Apple employees. According to Apple’s Chief Operating Officer they want customers to have confidence in their repairs even going to third party shops by giving these the right training.

Rumored Sony Xperia 2 leaks in press photos w/ 21:9 display, more [Gallery]

We have some leaked press images of the Sony Xperia 2 which we may see at IFA next week. The device seems to have a 21:9 aspect ratio and triple cameras at the back that look like the Note. We do know that Sony is testing 5G phones but we don’t know if this phone will be 5G capable.

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch hinted for September 6

Exclusive: New Galaxy Fold may be more affordable, feature 256GB storage

According to a new report, the Samsung Galaxy Fold will launch on September 6th at IFA. The report claims that the device will initially be available in Korea and will roll out to the rest of the world later this month. We also hear that Samsung is working on a new Fold and is focusing on lowering the price tag which could happen by lowering the storage options and it depends on the form factor.

Google says iPhones were vulnerable to hacks from websites for years According to a Google Project Zero blog post, iPhone devices were susceptible to hacking for years. All you had to do was visit a malicious website and the exploit server would attack your device and if it was successful it would install a monitoring plant. These website would exploit some undisclosed software flaws. The researchers found 12 different security flaws in iPhones running iOS 10 and above. Apple issued a fix within 6 days of being notified.

Story of the day:

OnePlus 7T Pro renders leak w/ familiar design, new McLaren edition [Gallery]

We have the first CAD renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro which are different from the 7T. First of all it doesn’t bring the circular camera array like the 7T is rumored to bring and brings the same one as the 7 Pro. The pop up camera is back and we see the orange accents of the McLaren edition, we also see a new Haze Blue color. It will bring the same specs as the 7T but with a 4080 mAh battery and faster Warp Charging.

