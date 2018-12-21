iOS

Goodbye Cydia, Hello Snapdragon 855 | #PNWeekly 337

Contents

If we haven’t made it clear already, even as it’s the end of the year, we have so much to look forward to in 2019 — that’s 11 days away!

But until then, we’re back on our BS again with another “Bendgate” scandal, more hopes of Touch ID coming back, eSIM headaches, HTC’s mediocrity and the first new Snapdragon phone coming to a place where we can’t get it. And a final farewell to Cydia, the jailbreaker’s refuge.

It’s all this episode on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube video posted at 2:00pm Eastern on December 21st or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Host

Joshua Vergara

Guests

TK Bay

Adam Conway

The show

foldable iPad

Secret Santa

  • A debate of very tiny proportions: what’s the best phone to gift our hosts in 2018?

See you next week!

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Apple, Bendgate, carriers, Cydia, Desire 12s, developers, eSIM, Face ID, HTC, iOS, iPad Pro, Jailbreak, Lenovo, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, T-Mobile, Touch ID, U12 Life, U12 Plus, US, Z5 Pro GT
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed