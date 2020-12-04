We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, which can be yours starting at $450 for the vanilla Galaxy S20, which comes with 128GB storage space. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra starts at $750 with $550 savings with you trade in an eligible device.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is also getting massive discounts when trading in your current smartphone, and you can save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. This means that you can get a Galaxy S20 Ultra starting at $780, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 starting at $1,000, and the Galaxy Z Flip for $300 in the LTE only variant or $450 with 5G support.

If you’re looking for more smartphone options, you can find the Motorola RAZR 5G is getting a $200 discount, leaving it at $1,200. You get the polished graphite color option with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 48MP camera. Another option from Moto is the Motorola One Action, which can be yours for $200 with $31 savings. Now, if you’re looking for a killer camera, the Google Pixel 4 is selling for $522.12 with a $276.88 discount in its Just Black color option with 64GB storage.

We now move onto smartwatches, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is currently selling for $330 at Best Buy, with $100 savings. You can also get it for $180 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung.com. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is getting a $60 discount, which leaves it at $140. The Garmin Forerunner 45 is selling for $150 with $50 savings and more. You should take a look at Best Buy’s complete smartwatch and fitness deals listing to see if there’s something for you.

Best Buy is also giving us deals on several Smart Home products, such as the Amazon Echo Dot Gen-3 for $25 with $15 savings, or spend $5 more to get the latest version for $30 with $20 savings. Headphones and earphones from Skullcandy, JLab, Powerbeats Pro are also on sale. Take a look at these listings with tons of discounted products for you to choose from.