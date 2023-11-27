Cyber Monday is in full swing, and just like Black Friday, there are some great deals available on the latest Apple products. Right now, the 14-inch MacBook Pro models are more affordable thanks to the $400 discount on Best Buy. Typically priced at $1,999, the latest Cyber Monday slashes the price of this laptop to just $1,599, the lowest it has ever been.

14.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023) $1599 $1999 Save $400 The 14.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023) comes with the new M2 Pro with up to a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16-core NPU, and 16 GB Unified RAM. It's one of the most powerful laptops on the market in 2023 and one of the best devices for professionals and power users. $1599 at Best Buy $1799 at B&H

The MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip is one of the best laptops you can buy today. This laptop features a big 14.2-inch mini LED display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR playback. With over 1000 nits of brightness, a P3 wide color gamut, and the ability to display one billion colors, your media experience on this laptop will be bliss. In terms of performance, this MacBook is equipped with the M2 Pro chipset, featuring a 10-core CPU, a 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

When it comes to video calls, the laptop comes equipped with a high-quality 1080p FaceTime camera. And if you're concerned about battery life, you'll be pleased to know that this laptop can last for up to 18 hours on a single charge. Being a Pro laptop, there's no shortage of ports as it packs three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe charging port. Plus, the six-speaker sound system ensures a delightful experience when watching your favorite TV shows and movies. If you're in the market for a new laptop, especially if you're a creator, this laptop is truly one of the best options available.

If you're in the market for other Macs, you'll find Apple's latest 14.2-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chipset sporting an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD storage already discounted by $150 on Amazon. This MacBook Pro model was announced merely a month ago and is already available at a reduced price for Cyber Monday. If you're looking for something affordable, the MacBook Air with a 15-inch display and the M2 chipset is now priced at its lowest at $1,049, providing a substantial $250 in savings.

So what are you buying this Cyber Monday? Let us know in the comments section below!