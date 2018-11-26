Free Home Hub and other discounts with Cyber Monday at Google Store

Black Friday deals are gone now, but we still have Cyber Monday. That means that you can still get some of the gear you wanted and some freebies at the same time, and especially if you go to the Google Store.

If you go to the Google Store right now, you can get a free Google Home Hub and $50 Google Store credit, but first, you have to purchase something like a Google Home Max that comes in pairs for $648, that’s $150 off. The Daydream View is discounted as well, and it can be yours for just $40. If you need a case for your Pixel device, they’re $20 off, and they’re customizable. If you’re interested in these deals, just follow this link or the one below.