Cyber Monday gets you $200 off the latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro

We start today’s deals with one of the best and most powerful laptops in the market, as Adorama is shaving $200 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro. This means that you can pick up one of the latest MacBook Pro models for just $1,799.

Apple’s latest 14-inch MacBook Pro launched alongside the larger 16-inch variant during Apple’s October Unleashed event, which come packed with the new M1 Pro and the M1 Max. The entry-level variant starts at $1,999, and it comes packed with a new M1 Pro Chip with an 8-Core CPU and a 14-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and more. However, you can pick up one of these new models for $1,799 after receiving a 10 percent discount that will get you $200 savings. You will get a Space Gray model with amazing processing speeds, a long-lasting battery, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, three USB-C ports, amazing sound, and free shipping from Adorama.

Unfortunately, the latest MacBook Pro models may be just a bit too much for most users. We have to remember that these laptops were designed by and for Pro users, which means that you don’t really need to spend that much on a new laptop. If you are a regular user who needs a PC for school or to get basic tasks done, you might as well consider the MacBook Air Laptop that is currently seeing a 10 percent discount at Amazon.com. This means that you can pick one up for $900 after a $99 discount on its 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM and Apple’s M1 processor launched back in 2020.

You can also opt for the 512GB storage variant that is seeing a $150 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,099, which is still better and more affordable than having to pay almost $2,000 for an insanely powerful laptop.