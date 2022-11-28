Take advantage of the latest deals available during Cyber Monday, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and more on sale

Cyber Monday is here, and it comes with tons of amazing savings for anyone interested in the latest tech. For instance, you can currently get 29 percent savings on Samsung’s most potent member of the Galaxy S22 series.

Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals will help you get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $849 on its 128GB storage space configuration. This device normally sells for $1,200, meaning you can score $351 in savings.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still one of Samsung’s best devices in 2022, as it comes powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It also comes packed with 12GB RAM, a 6.8-inch WQHD+ Edge Screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Of course, you can get more RAM when you go for devices with more storage space, but that will also affect how much money you save on your new phone. For instance, the 256GB variant goes for $968 after receiving a 26 percent discount, or you can also go for the 512GB model that sells for $1,062 after seeing a 24 percent discount, which translates to $338 savings.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will also let you capture amazing shots and 8K video thanks to its fabulous camera setup, which includes a primary 108MP wide sensor, while the front-facing camera sports a 40MP shooter to take great selfies. And if that’s still not enough to get you excited, remember that the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a design that’s perfect for anyone who loved the long-gone Galaxy Note series. The best part is that it also features stylus support so that you can take notes, doodle, and more on your new phone.

Suppose you’re on a tight budget. In that case, you can also check out the latest deals available on more devices from Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and more, as several Black Friday Deals have just improved during Cyber Monday.