We continue to cover deals, as Cyber Monday discounts have extended throughout the week. We will first head over to B&H, where there’s a Cyber Week Apple deals event, where we can find tons of interesting products for incredible prices. Early 2020, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB storage is getting a $100 discount, which leaves it at just $999. However, you can go for the previous-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64GB storage and LTE connectivity for $849 with $300 savings. There are tons of iPad models on sale, so take a look and see if there’s anything that catches your interest.

iPad Pro deals

Now, we move onto the Intel-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is getting a $200 discount, leaving it for grabs at just $1,299. This will get you a powerful Apple laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space with two Thunderbolt 3 ports. You can also find deals starting at $1,150 for the 256GB storage version.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be yours with an Intel Core i9 processor, 1TB storage, and 16GB RAM for $2,499 with $300 discounts. Apple’s MacBook Air with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and integrated Intel UHD graphics can be yours for just $1,149 with a massive $550 discount. There are tons of MacBook models on sale, so take a look at the complete Apple product listing.

More Apple deals include the Apple Watch SE starring at $269, the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Mac mini, AirPods Pro, second-gen AirPods, and more. You should definitely take a look at every Apple deal B&H has to offer, and the best part is that these deals will be available until Sunday, December 6 at 11:59 pm.

