It’s Cyber Monday, which means it’s time for tech deals! If you are in the market for a tablet right now, Samsung has freebies for you. The Galaxy Tab S7, which I quoted as “my favorite Android tablet” in our review is down from the usual price of $650. Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is selling at a discounted rate too.

As part of the trade-in, you can avail up to $400 instant credit and grab the Galaxy Tab S7 for as low as $150! Samsung is providing the highest instant discounts on the trade-in of the Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S10 Plus, iPhone 11 series, and the iPhone XS series. You’ll get a trade-in discount plus an instant rebate of $100.

Moreover, with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S7+, the company is offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate alongside a free remote controller! You can also avail a 50% discount on the Book Cover for both these tablets.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 sports a full metal build with brushed metal sides. It feels sturdy in the hand. The weight is distributed well enough to let you hold it in one hand while reading an eBook or browsing through the web. It features an 11-inch display that is housed within slim bezels. While the Plus variant gets an AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LCD. It comes with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, DCI-P3 color range, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is color-rich, vivid, and bright.

The tablets are powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. With the Galaxy Tab S7, you get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in the base variant. It packs an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. However, Samsung doesn’t bundle the 45W fast charger in the box as it comes with a 15W charger.