OnePlus’ first flagship of 2020, the OnePlus 8 Pro was launched at $899 for the base variant and went up to $1000 for the 256 gigs model. On Black Friday, the latter was selling at a discount of $200. Now, Cyber Monday has upped its game, and the device is available for an all-time low of $750.

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch big Fluid AMOLED display, which has a 3168 x 1440 pixel resolution at 513 PPI. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. It is covered with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with X55 5G modem. It comes with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

On the optics front, the OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup: a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor with f/1.78 aperture and OIS + an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x hybrid zoom, an f/2.44 aperture, and OIS + a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture + a 5MP color filter lens. The smartphone packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging both wired and wireless. It gave me 6-7 hours of screen-on time while on QHD+ resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate. You can extend the battery life by changing the resolution, and read our full review here.

The phone is easily one of the best I’ve used without a cover. Still, I slapped on the in-box silicone case just to be sure. After all, I’m a clumsy man.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a gorgeous display, good battery life, a decent set of cameras, and fluid performance. It comes in three color options – Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black. It is a sweet deal for $750 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Go grab it!