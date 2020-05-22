The swift and unchecked rise of online streaming services have made traditional Cable subscriptions nearly obsolete. Not that you can dial up a seemingly endless list of movies and TV shows with the click of a button, more and more people are opting to “cut the cord” by eliminating costly and increasingly antiquated Cable subscriptions.

But there’s still plenty of content that even the most popular streaming services can’t bring you, and if you’re interested in truly cutting that cord once and for all you’re going to need to grab a Monster Targe 80: Indoor/Outdoor Full HD TV Antenna, which bridges the gab between streaming services and Cable for just $49.99.

This multifaceted HD antenna boasts an 80-mile range and allows you to receive a plethora of HDTV channels along with 4K TV signals, analog transmissions, and much more.

After a simple installation, you’ll be able to take advantage of this antenna’s unique 360-degree design in order to pick up a wide range of channels from a variety of sources, and advanced Signal Reception technology means that you’ll enjoy a crisp signal regardless of where you position the antenna on your home.

Perfect for long-range, midrange, and urban areas alike, the Monster Targe even works well during storms or severe weather events, and the amplifier connects directly to your TV’s built-in USB port—so you won’t have to worry about taking up additional outlet space or using an adapter.

Cut the cord once and for all by picking up a Monster Targe 80: Indoor/Outdoor Full HD TV Antenna. Usually priced at nearly $80, this media behemoth is on sale for over 35% off at just $49.99 today.

