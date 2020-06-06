Huawei P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

It seems that the green tint isn’t a Samsung problem only. Some Apple users are starting to report a green tint on the displays in their iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro devices. It apparently appears randomly after unlocking their devices.

The guys over at MacRumors have spotted several reports at Reddit, of Apple customers that mention a green tint on the iPhone 11 models. In most cases, the displays turn green after unlocking their devices or when Dark Mode and Night Shift are activated. It is believed that this is a software issue since it started to show up after the iOS 13.5 update.

The green tint disappears after a while, but it comes back from time to time. Maybe this bug will go away with a future iOS update, but iPhone 11 users will have to wait, as Apple is currently testing iOS 13.5.5 beta.

Source MacRumors

Via Reddit

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note 20+ leaked renders show a familiar design and ginormous camera bump
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ looks identical to Galaxy Note 10 from the front, but the camera module has a different design and has a huge bump too.
HUAWEI is working on phones with in-screen selfie camera and wraparound display
The power button and SIM slot have been moved to the top and bottom, while volume controls will likely rely on capacitive input alongside the curved edges.