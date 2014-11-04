If you’re anything like us when it comes to mobile devices, you end up straddling the line between platforms. Sure, you may be an Android guy when it comes to your personal phone, but maybe you use BlackBerry for work, or you just really prefer the iPad when you’re dealing with tablets. In a perfect world, we’d be able to move from platform to platform as easily as we put down one device and pick up another, and while cross-platform cloud services have made things like accessing our documents much more convenient across disparate operating systems, media’s been a tougher nut to crack. Sure, your Netflix works as well on iOS as Android, but buy a film on Play Movies, and you’re out of luck if you want to watch it on iTunes. At least, that used to be the case, but the situation is now changing, with Disney leading the charge.

As of today, you can install the new Disney Movies Anywhere app and register it with your accounts across devices. Then when you purchase a Disney film on Apple’s or Google’s mobile stores, you’ll find it added to your library accessible from either platform.

While existing cross-platform movie purchase systems like UltraViolet have allowed for buying content once and being able to view it on either iOS or Android devices, UltraViolet has failed to win support from either Apple or Google, making it incompatible with titles purchased directly from Play Movies or iTunes.

Disney’s just one studio, and we’d love to see the scope of this action become much more broad, but this is still a fantastic idea that only promises to make media viewing on mobile devices a lot more pleasant in the years to come.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Via: iClarified