Key Takeaways

  • Cricket Wireless has introduced new Multi-Month Unlimited plans, allowing customers to save up to $300 per year, with plans as low as $30 per month.
  • The new plans offer unlimited data, calls, and texts to and from Mexico and Canada, bringing Cricket Wireless more in line with competitors like Visible by Verizon and Metro by T-Mobile.
  • These plans are only available to new customers who select one of the three multi-month plans online and are applicable to customers with a single line.

Cricket Wireless is one of the best wireless service providers in the country, offering the best smartphones and plans at an affordable price. When compared to giants like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, Cricket offers great value. Today, the company introduced three new Multi-Month Unlimited plans, allowing customers to save up to $300 annually. Here's everything you need to know about the new multi-month plans from Cricket Wireless.

Currently, a single-line Unlimited Plan on Cricket costs $55 each month. However, with the introduction of the new Multi-Month Unlimited plans, customers can now enjoy these plans for as low as $30 per month, saving $300 a year. Cricket has introduced three distinct plans, varying in durations of 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months. Moreover, just like their regular plans, these offerings grant unlimited data, as well as calls and texts to and from Mexico and Canada.

Here's a simplified breakdown of the new plans and the corresponding savings:

Plan Duration

Amount Paid in Advance

Cost of Single Line $55/mo Plan

Savings

3-months plans

$120

$165

$45

6-months plan

$210

$330

$120

12-months plan

$360

$660

$300

The timing of Cricket Wireless' new plans couldn't be better, coinciding with the back-to-school season. These offerings also bring Cricket Wireless more in line with its competitors, Visible by Verizon and Metro by T-Mobile, by delivering similar plans at comparable prices.

It is, however, worth noting that these plans are only available to new customers who select one of the three multi-month plans online. Moreover, these plans are only applicable to customers with a single line. If you're not currently a Cricket Wireless user, you can try out the service by downloading the tryCricket app, which offers a 14-day trial without any cost or commitment.