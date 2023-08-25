Key Takeaways Cricket Wireless has introduced new Multi-Month Unlimited plans, allowing customers to save up to $300 per year, with plans as low as $30 per month.

The new plans offer unlimited data, calls, and texts to and from Mexico and Canada, bringing Cricket Wireless more in line with competitors like Visible by Verizon and Metro by T-Mobile.

These plans are only available to new customers who select one of the three multi-month plans online and are applicable to customers with a single line.

Cricket Wireless is one of the best wireless service providers in the country, offering the best smartphones and plans at an affordable price. When compared to giants like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, Cricket offers great value. Today, the company introduced three new Multi-Month Unlimited plans, allowing customers to save up to $300 annually. Here's everything you need to know about the new multi-month plans from Cricket Wireless.

Currently, a single-line Unlimited Plan on Cricket costs $55 each month. However, with the introduction of the new Multi-Month Unlimited plans, customers can now enjoy these plans for as low as $30 per month, saving $300 a year. Cricket has introduced three distinct plans, varying in durations of 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months. Moreover, just like their regular plans, these offerings grant unlimited data, as well as calls and texts to and from Mexico and Canada.

Here's a simplified breakdown of the new plans and the corresponding savings:

Plan Duration Amount Paid in Advance Cost of Single Line $55/mo Plan Savings 3-months plans $120 $165 $45 6-months plan $210 $330 $120 12-months plan $360 $660 $300

The timing of Cricket Wireless' new plans couldn't be better, coinciding with the back-to-school season. These offerings also bring Cricket Wireless more in line with its competitors, Visible by Verizon and Metro by T-Mobile, by delivering similar plans at comparable prices.

It is, however, worth noting that these plans are only available to new customers who select one of the three multi-month plans online. Moreover, these plans are only applicable to customers with a single line. If you're not currently a Cricket Wireless user, you can try out the service by downloading the tryCricket app, which offers a 14-day trial without any cost or commitment.