Save big on these flawless bluetooth earbuds — now 60% off

If you’re looking for all-purpose earbuds that function flawlessly while exercising and studying, look no further because the Cresuer Touchwave True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds have you covered.

These impressive earbuds are packed with essential features. The Bluetooth 4.1 technology means no more wires and allows for up to 10 meter range from your device. Thanks to the CVC Noise Cancellation, these earbuds allow you to focus on the tastk at hand. You can even answer calls or change songs with a simple tap.

Don’t wait before the Cresuer Touchwave True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are sold out. For 60% off the original price, these earbuds are yours for just $39.99!

Cresuer Touchwave True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – $39.99



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin