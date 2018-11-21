Bluetooth Earbuds At 55% Off—Fit For An Active Lifestyle
The entire point of Bluetooth earbuds is that they be streamlined, allowing those with active lifestyles access to their favorite audio without the fuss of an over-complicated design. Leaving the extra weight and needless buttons to other earbuds, these Cresuer Touchwaves provide Bluetooth 4.1 and CVC Noise Cancellation in a durable package meant for your workout, commute, or any other adventure you might take. For a limited time, the price has been dropped down to just $34.99!
One tap on these earbuds is all it takes to switch songs or answer a call, and the noise cancellation tech couple with silicone tips ensures enough isolation that you’ll actually hear what the other person is saying. Choose from 3 tip sizes for max comfort and a secure fit. You can listen for 3 hours straight on one charge, or up to 12 when using the included charging case.
Finding a set of wireless earbuds fit for active undertakings is not easy, but the Touchwaves do a good job, avoiding many of the pitfalls found in other options. Check them out for just $34.99 after the current 55% discount.
by Christopher Jin
