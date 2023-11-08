Early Black Friday deals have become even more aggressive, as the latest offer is absolutely insane, as you can get a massive 100-inch 4K smart TV for just $4,000, down from its regular $10,000 price tag.

This is the best moment to get your hands on a new and massive 100-inch smart TV, as Hisense’s 100-inch U8 Series 4K Mini-LED ULED Google TV is now receiving a killer 6,000 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $4,000. Indeed, is not the most affordable alternative out there, but I mean, it’s a massive 100-inch screen. The Hisense U8 Series also comes with some of the best specs you can get in a TV, including 4K resolution, native 144Hz refresh rates, a 1,500-Nit panel that is extremely bright, Full Array Local Dimming, Game Mode Pro, Dolby Vision IQ, and Alexa compatibility. Plus, you will get amazing color saturation and contrast to make your visual experience a real treat.

You can get this excellent smart TV at Best Buy and Amazon.com. The only difference is that Amazon has already applied a 50 percent price cut to this smart TV, bringing it to $5,000, so you would only receive a $1,000 discount. This might not sound as compelling as scoring a $6,000 discount, but then again, it’s an excellent option if you miss out on this deal, as you can still get half off this massive and great smart TV.

You can also use these great savings and take advantage of the latest offer with the PlayStation 5 bundle that will get you a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and a PS5 console for just $500 thanks to an 11 percent discount, representing $60 in instant savings.