We start today’s best Black Friday deals coverage with one of the best smart TV brands you can get for less, as Hisense’s best models are currently receiving massive price cuts, which will be available for quite a while. Today’s most compelling option will get you 34 percent savings on the 75-inch U8 Series ULED mini-LED smart Google TV, which currently sells for $1,290. This massive smart TV normally sells for $1,950, meaning you can get $660 in instant savings. Of course, it’s not as great as scoring up to $1,000 on one of the company’s best smart projectors, but it’s still an excellent deal for those interested in getting high-end features in a relatively affordable smart TV.

Hisense U8 Series 4K ULED Smart Google TV (2023) $1290 $1950 Save $660 The Hisense U8H is one of the best budget smart TVs in 2023, and the U8H is one of the best options. The U8H features a Mini-LED 4K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it has Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more to give you an exceptional media experience. $1290 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Hisense’s U8 Series ULED Mini-LED Smart TV is the company’s high-end choice for those interested in excellent features and a budget-friendly price tag, which is why it’s one of the best options for those interested in picking up a new smart TV during Black Friday. You can get more than $600 savings on the 75-inch model, which now sells for $1,290, and it comes with native 144Hz refresh rates, a bright 1,500-nit display, Full Array Local Dimming, Game Mode Pro, support for Dolby Vision IQ, and more to make this one of the best purchases you will make in 2023.

However, there are other, still amazing offers to consider. For instance, you can pick up the smaller 55-inch variant for $698 with 37 percent savings or go for what I believe is the sweet spot in smart TVs, with the 65-inch model going for $897 and score more than $500 in instant savings.

Hisense’s U7 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV is another excellent alternative, which is now available starting at $478 after scoring a massive 40 percent discount. Or pick up the massive 75-inch model for $900 and take advantage of this insane $600 instant discount, which also represents 40 percent savings.

Suppose you’re on a really tight budget. In that case, you can get the U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV for $438 with 40 percent savings, or get the even more affordable R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV with Alexa compatibility that sells for just $240 and score an insane 47 percent discount. Either way, you will receive great audio, amazing image quality, and more without spending that much, so you still have enough money to buy other stuff.