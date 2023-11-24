Black Friday is officially here, and if you’ve been eyeing a foldable smartphone, Motorola is offering hundreds of dollars of savings on its latest smartphones, including the Moto G series of flagships, midrangers, and affordable devices. The new Motorola Razr foldable can be yours for less than $500, making it officially one of the cheapest and most affordable foldable devices you can get your hands on right now!

In case you’re on the hunt for a good deal during Black Friday, you might also want to check out deals from Apple, Google, or Samsung.

Motorola Razr (2023) $500 $700 Save $200 The Motorola Razr (2023) is an excellent affordable foldable smartphone. It's powered by the mighty Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, has a dual camera setup, and a portable form factor. It's perfect for those looking for their first foldable smartphone, and those who are after an affordable classic flip phone with modern hardware. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

Motorola Razr+ 2023 $700 $1000 Save $300 The Motorola Razr+ (2023) (also known as Razr 40 Ultra in some regions) is the company's latest flip-style foldable. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED foldable display, a 3.6-inch cover screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 12MP and 13MP cameras, and much more. $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

The Motorola Razr (Also known as “Motorola Razr 40” in select markets) is a budget-friendly foldable smartphone. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, and it features a 1.5-inch cover screen, and 6.9-inch AMOLED display. It features a 64MP primary and 13MP ultrawide camera, marking the device the first of its kind at this price point. If you’ve been wanting to jump on the foldable bandwagon without breaking the bank, this is one of the best deals right now.

The Motorola Razr+ (Also known as “Motorola Razr 40 Ultra” in select markets) is an excellent high-end device, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. It has a large 3.6-inch cover screen, and a 6.9-inch main display. It has a dual camera on the back, a 12MP primary and a 13MP ultrawide camera, and it’s one of the best and most affordable flip phones right now.

Moving on to other devices in Motorola’s arsenal, we find the Moto Edge+ flagship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a very capable device that’s perfect for power users. It’s $200 off, and it’s now available for just $600.

If you are looking for a more compact device, the Moto Edge and Moto G Power are great alternatives. The Edge is available for $350, while the G Power is now only $200. The Moto G Stylus is also ideal for those looking for a stylus input. It lets you draw, sketch, and take notes effortlessly, and the pen can be hidden away inside the device. The Moto G Stylus is $50 off, and it can be picked up for just $150.

