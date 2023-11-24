Black Friday is officially here, and if you’ve been eyeing a foldable smartphone, Motorola is offering hundreds of dollars of savings on its latest smartphones, including the Moto G series of flagships, midrangers, and affordable devices. The new Motorola Razr foldable can be yours for less than $500, making it officially one of the cheapest and most affordable foldable devices you can get your hands on right now!
In case you’re on the hunt for a good deal during Black Friday, you might also want to check out deals from Apple, Google, or Samsung.
Motorola Razr (2023)$500 $700 Save $200
The Motorola Razr (2023) is an excellent affordable foldable smartphone. It's powered by the mighty Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, has a dual camera setup, and a portable form factor. It's perfect for those looking for their first foldable smartphone, and those who are after an affordable classic flip phone with modern hardware.
Motorola Razr+ 2023$700 $1000 Save $300
The Motorola Razr+ (2023) (also known as Razr 40 Ultra in some regions) is the company's latest flip-style foldable. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED foldable display, a 3.6-inch cover screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 12MP and 13MP cameras, and much more.
The Motorola Razr (Also known as “Motorola Razr 40” in select markets) is a budget-friendly foldable smartphone. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, and it features a 1.5-inch cover screen, and 6.9-inch AMOLED display. It features a 64MP primary and 13MP ultrawide camera, marking the device the first of its kind at this price point. If you’ve been wanting to jump on the foldable bandwagon without breaking the bank, this is one of the best deals right now.
The Motorola Razr+ (Also known as “Motorola Razr 40 Ultra” in select markets) is an excellent high-end device, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. It has a large 3.6-inch cover screen, and a 6.9-inch main display. It has a dual camera on the back, a 12MP primary and a 13MP ultrawide camera, and it’s one of the best and most affordable flip phones right now.
Moto Edge+ (2023)$600 $800 Save $200
The Moto Edge+ (2023) comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a 6.7-inch display, a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, and other great features.
Motorola Edge (2023)$350 $600 Save $250
The Motorola Edge (2023) is a budget-friendly smartphone with 5G, and Wi-Fi 6E. It supports 68W fast wired charging, and comes with a large 6.6-inch display, perfect for watching videos and playing games. The back is covered by soft-vegan leather for a more luxurious feel.
Motorola G 5G (2023)$180 $250 Save $70
The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) is one of the most affordable devices in Moto's lineup. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, a dual camera setup on the back, and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. It's a great budget device, and it's ideal for browsing and staying up to date with friends and family.
Moto G Power (2023)$200 $300 Save $100
Moto G Power is the company's latest budget 5G Android smartphone that features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor, a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, a 50MP camera, and a big 5,000 mAh battery. Additionally, it also offers multidimensional sound with Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers.
Moto G Stylus (2023)$150 $200 Save $50
The Moto G Stylus is an excellent budget smartphone. It has a large 6.5-inch IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP camera on the back. It's an excellent affordable smartphone, and it has a built-in stylus that lets you draw, sketch, and take notes on the go.
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)$150 $200 Save $50
The Moto G Stylus 5G is an excellent budget smartphone. It has a large 6.6-inch IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a dual 50MP and 8MP camera on the back. It's an excellent affordable smartphone, and it has a built-in stylus that lets you draw, sketch, and take notes on the go.
Moto G Play 2023$100 $170 Save $70
The Moto G Play (2023) is still the same device at its core and focuses on offering premium features at a budget-friendly price. It’s an excellent option for those who want to browse the web, connect with friends, and take photos on the go.
Moving on to other devices in Motorola’s arsenal, we find the Moto Edge+ flagship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a very capable device that’s perfect for power users. It’s $200 off, and it’s now available for just $600.
If you are looking for a more compact device, the Moto Edge and Moto G Power are great alternatives. The Edge is available for $350, while the G Power is now only $200. The Moto G Stylus is also ideal for those looking for a stylus input. It lets you draw, sketch, and take notes effortlessly, and the pen can be hidden away inside the device. The Moto G Stylus is $50 off, and it can be picked up for just $150.
