In a bid to help folks that have lost jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, online learning platform Coursera has made 3,800 courses free across the globe. Dubbed the Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative, the program will allow government agencies to make these courses freely accessible to affected people.

Federal, state, and local governments need to sign up for it before September 30, while those who get free access have until the end of the year to finish learning it and get certified.

The courses aim to provide job-relevant online learning with courses covering business, technology, and data science skills taught by deemed institutions as well as professional certificates from industry educators like the Google IT Support Professional Certificate.

Illinois, Arizona, and Oklahoma are among the first states to embrace Coursera’s new initiative, while Colombia, Costa Rica, Greece, Malaysia, Panama, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan will be among the early adopters globally.

Source: Coursera