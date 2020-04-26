Up next
Author
Tags

In a bid to help folks that have lost jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, online learning platform Coursera has made 3,800 courses free across the globe. Dubbed the Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative, the program will allow government agencies to make these courses freely accessible to affected people. 

Federal, state, and local governments need to sign up for it before September 30, while those who get free access have until the end of the year to finish learning it and get certified. 

The courses aim to provide job-relevant online learning with courses covering business, technology, and data science skills taught by deemed institutions as well as professional certificates from industry educators like the Google IT Support Professional Certificate

Illinois, Arizona, and Oklahoma are among the first states to embrace Coursera’s new initiative, while Colombia, Costa Rica, Greece, Malaysia, Panama, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan will be among the early adopters globally.

Source: Coursera

You May Also Like

Facebook cancels all large events until July 2021, allows remote work through summer

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has announced that all physical events with a gathering of 50 or more people remain cancelled through June 2021.

OnePlus puts in motion major layoffs in Europe to focus on key markets: Report

OnePlus has reportedly asked some employees to move to Helsinki, which is where the company’s new European headquarter has allegedly been shifted.

Tim Cook reveals contact tracing API will be out on April 28: Report

The contact tracing API was earlier said to arrive in May, but Tim Cook has now made it clear that the API will be released for developers in April itself.