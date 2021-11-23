Counterpoint: Samsung narrows the gap with Apple Watch thanks to Galaxy Watch 4

According to a new report, Samsung is catching up with Apple in smartwatch sales thanks to the launch of the new Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Samsung announced its Galaxy Watch 4 not so long ago. The smartwatch series from Samsung is one of the first ones to feature new Wear OS, and according to a new report, it seems like the new Wear OS platform has been a major pull for smartwatch buyers. According to a new report from research firm Counterpoint Research, Samsung achieved its highest quarterly shipments this quarter thanks to the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Moreover, the company reclaimed the second place in smartwatch shipments from HUAWEI this quarter.

The overall smartwatch shipments grew 16% year-on-year this quarter, according to Counterpoint Research. However, due to the lack of new design, no new health features, and the delay in the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple lost its spark this quarter. As per the report, Apple's market share "fell 10% YoY", even though the Cupertino giant was able to retain its number 1 spot.

HUAWEI fell down a few spots, with Samsung majorly benefitting from it. Other smartwatch companies, like Garmin and Amazfit, also saw growth at HUAWEI's expense.

On the other hand, the Korean giant had a much more successful quarter this time around. The report states that Samsung has seen such immense growth in sales of the Galaxy Watch 4 due to the shift to Wear OS from its own Tizen OS. It states that Samsung has "expanded its app ecosystem by using Android-based Wear OS instead of its Tizen. The brand has also broadened users’ range of choice by launching two models – basic and classic. The newly added body composition feature has also fetched a good response."

The report even goes on to say that Galaxy Watch 4 is becoming the only "logical choice" for Android smartphone users, as it is now the best Wear OS watch. Earlier, Wear OS used to be a buggy OS and not so much power-efficient than it is this time around. On this, Sujeong Lim of Counterpoint Research commented, "the partnership with Samsung from this year has gained a foothold for Google to expand its presence in the wearable OS market and seems ready to transform into a more open wearable platform from this time forward."

Source Counterpoint Research | Via Android Central, 9to5Mac