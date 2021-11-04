Counterpoint Research posted its findings of the third quarter of 2021 in a new report that reveals that Samsung is still the number one manufacturer in Europe. The report also reveals the other top 10 manufacturers and how much market share and growth they managed to acquire.

The report reveals that Samsung is still the leader in Europe with a 30.4% market share, but it’s losing the market share as the growth declined by 16% (via GSMArena). Xiaomi is in second place with a 23.6% market share and a very healthy yearly growth of 51%. Apple managed to come third with 22.1% market share, and it grew 24%.

Oppo and realme also managed to capture more market share, with 10.1% and 2.4%, respectively, and Oppo grew a massive 112%, while realme managed to do 160%. Further down the list, we see Motorola and Nokia HMD showing some healthy growth, and Honor and Huawei losing a massive amount of market share due to the restrictions and missing Google Play Services on the devices. Honor has recently announced that its Honor 50 Series would be the first to receive GMS support, and some of its devices are now on sale in select markets, which means that we may see some growth in the near future. As for Huawei, it’s unclear if the company will be able to recover in Western markets in the foreseeable future.

Overall, the European smartphone market shrank 1% Year-over-Year, which was likely due to chip shortage issues that are affecting all industries around the world. Manufacturers like Samsung were also unable to release some key devices that would’ve boosted the sales of its smartphones, such as the much anticipated Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. We’ll have to wait and see what happens in 2022 and how these companies will perform over the holidays.