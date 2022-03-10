Counterpoint: 7 out of 10 top smartphones in 2021 were made by Apple

According to the latest Counterpoint research report, Apple had an excellent year in 2021, and it managed to sell a lot of iPhones, dominating the global market. The report claims that Apple managed to grab the top positions with seven iPhones, including several iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of devices and the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2020. Samsung managed came sixth on the list with the Galaxy A12 affordable device, and Xiaomi also made it on the list with the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 devices.

Counterpoint’s report states that the top 10 best-selling smartphones models contributed 19% to the global smartphones sales in 2021, compared to 16% in 2020. Apple dominated the market with 7 iPhone smartphones, while Samsung had one, and Xiaomi two devices make it on the list. The report also claims that there were more than 4,200 active smartphone models on the market in 2021.

The top five smartphones were all dominated by Apple’s devices. The first device is last year’s flagship, the iPhone 12, taking up 2.9% market share. The second position was awarded to the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 2.2% market share, while the brand new iPhone 13 managed to capture 2.1%. The iPhone 12 Pro also had 2.1% share, while the older iPhone 11 got 2.0%.

The report says that the high demand for new 5G smartphones and the strong push from carriers led the iPhone 12 sales to accelerate, and it managed to sell better than the latest iPhone 13 series, which also cost slightly more. The iPhone 13 is also doing well, and it is becoming the best-selling smartphone in Q4, 2021.

Samsung’s Galaxy A12 managed to take the sixth position on the list with 2.0% market share, while the Xiaomi Redmi 9A managed to capture 1.9% share. The last three devices on the list are the iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and Xiaomi Redmi 9, with 1.6%, 1.3%, and 1.1% market share respectively.