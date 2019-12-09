Counterfeit products in India have been a long problem with Xiaomi, the company being “number one smartphone and smart TV brand in India”. Xiaomi is bound to phase the counterfeit products problem.

These counterfeit products, estimated to be worth over ₹13 Lakhs (approximately $19,000) were seized from four suppliers in Gaffar Market (famous as the “Grey Market” in New Delhi, where all kinds of “fake” tech products can be found), as part of Xiaomi’s anti counterfeit measures. The issue arose when a complaint was filed with the local police regarding fake products, Delhi Police conducting raids in Gaffar Market in last week of November.

The raids saw over 2,000 counterfeit products, including a range of mobile accessories like Mi Power banks, Mi Neckbands, Mi Travel Adapter with Cable, Mi Earphone Basic with Mic, Mi Wireless Headsets, Redmi Air Dots, and Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable etc.

Here are some images shared by Xiaomi India of the Counterfeit products:

























Counterfeited products are a big problem for both the company and for buyers, as these products are not made to best quality, the products start malfunctioning and the user might be harmed. These experiences are bad for company also as it slanders their reputation. Please buy products from “official” stores or “official” online partners.

