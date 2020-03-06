Author
The year has just begun, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 series has just been launched, but we are already getting rumors concerning Samsung’s next flagship, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. These rumors could mean great news for users that want the least expensive variant that could once again include a feature that was missing in last year’s Galaxy Note 10.

The entry-level Samsung Galaxy Note 10 came with a $950 price tag and 256GB in storage. That may not seem bad, but unfortunately, you couldn’t expand your device’s storage since the device didn’t come with a microSD slot. Yes, 256GB is a good amount of storage space, but sometimes users want more. Now, Samsung may be working on giving us a new entry-level Samsung Galaxy Note 20 that could arrive with just 128GB in storage. If this is true, then there are good chances that we may get a microSD slot back in the most affordable variant of the Note 20.

