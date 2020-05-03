Earlier this year, rumors emerged that HMD Global has delayed the Nokia 9 PureView’s successor. It might launch the phone later this year as Nokia 9.3 PureView. While we’ve been hearing a lot of rumors, a new report has imagined what it could look like.

At first glance, it resembles the Nokia Lumia 1020 – the cameras are housed in a circular camera module that protrudes from the back, and a sports a similar yellow color. Coming to the front, there’s no notch. Plus, there’s no pop-up module either. The renders are based on rumors that the Nokia 9.3 PureView will sport an in-display camera. It could be a 32MP sensor.

The phone is tipped to feature a 120Hz 6.3-inch OLED display with a QHD + resolution. Moreover, the fingerprint sensor is likely to be present under the display. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Further, it may come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card.

Like its predecessor, the upcoming Nokia flagship is expected to come equipped with a penta camera setup on the back with ZEISS optics. It is speculated to feature a 108MP primary camera, a 64MP sensor, a wide-angle camera, a telephoto lens, and a macro lens. Further, It may pack a 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Additionally, the Nokia 9.3 PureView could be rated IP68. For reference, the Nokia 9 PureView was dust and water-resistant according to IP67 standard.

Source: LetsGoDigital