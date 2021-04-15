We may be several months away from the new iPhone 13 lineup launch, but that doesn’t stop us from receiving tons of rumors and leaks about the upcoming devices. The latest information comes as another rumor, so take this with some salt, as it seems that we could have a look at the possible design of the new iPhone 13 in its product RED variant.

The new Product RED iPhone 13 seems to be getting quite some attention, as it was recently seen at Svetaapple.sk, in life-like colored renders. However, this time, we have to head over to coverpigtou.it, where they have teamed up with xLeaks7 to give us new images and a video showing us a complete look based on leaked CAD drawings of the device.

We get to see the device from every angle, so there’s nothing left to the imagination. We can clearly see the location of every button, every sensor, and the new, redesigned camera that will have the sensors placed diagonally instead of in a straight line as they’re found on the lower-end iPhone 12 models.

The Italian publication continues to explain more changes in the new iPhone 13 or 12S models’ design. “The overall dimensions are also the same, 146.64×71.5×7.56mm, as seen in the 3D renderings of the phone a few days ago. However, the notch seems slightly smaller, even though the size of the bezels is the same as the iPhone 12 series. Apple is also changing the way the dual cameras are positioned on the back, taking a diagonal approach to the vertical one last year. There is a speaker grille in the top bezel, but Apple should continue its stereo approach.”

They also claim that the price of the new iPhone 13 lineup will start at $700. Further, they also expect Apple to meet regular launch dates, meaning that we could see the new iPhone launch in October. However, recent information claims that we won’t have a new iPhone mini variant this time around. Ming-Chi Kuo believes that “the new 2H22 iPhone will have 4 models, namely the high-end 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch models, and the lower-end 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch models,” so we may also see a change in the naming scheme of the new lineup.

Source Pigtou