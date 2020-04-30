Samsung is always trying to give us a full-screen smartphone display. The latest example was seen in a recent ad for the company’s new Wind-Free Air Conditioner series. This device was used to run SmartThings, but its display didn’t seem to have a selfie camera.

We have recently seen images of a new Samsung smartphone with a full-screen display. This device doesn’t come with a teardrop notch or a punch-hole camera display. It resembles a leak we saw not so long ago on Samsung’s website, in what was believed to be the possible design of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20. We could also believe that this device could come with an under-display camera, or that it could have a pop-up camera like we also saw in other rumors. Then again, it could also be a prop and not a product that would reach the market, even though we can’t deny that this looks hot.

Source SamMobile

