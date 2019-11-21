Lately, Apple has been pushing great features and a new design with its future products. We usually talk about the 2020 iPhone lineup, and how it will resemble the design of the iPhone 5 or the features that it may include. However, we have received interesting news for the next Apple Watch, and it could even change the way we use our smartwatches.

We usually use our smartwatches to receive notifications without the need for having your phone in the hand all the time. They’re also great for tracking our daily activities and much more, but now they could go a step further. Apple was granted a patent for the Apple Watch and many possible features. These patents include a new camera, and speculation has even gone far enough to assume that we may get Face ID in the future. This feature may serve as an authentication method to access sensitive data, scanning codes, and maybe authorizing some transactions. Patents also mention how Apple wants to integrate sensors into the Apple Watch band to further extend the device’s functionality. These sensors could measure muscle activity to provide better data. You can follow this link to see what Apple has been thinking on including in future Apple Watches but remember, patents don’t always become true.

Source: BGR