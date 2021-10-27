Cupertino has launched tons of fabulous products to the market in 2021. The latest events have amazed the tech world with the arrival of a new Apple Watch Series 7 and more. However, we only received a refresh for the higher-end version of the Apple Watch. The current Watch SE version was launched last year alongside the Watch Series 6, which is kind of a bummer, considering that I was expecting to receive two new Apple Watch models this year. I mean, it would’ve been great to see the new Watch Series 7 launch alongside a new Watch SE 2, but then again, it would’ve been better to get an Apple Watch Pro.

Apple is constantly looking for ways to make better and more attractive products for its customers and fanbase. We can see a clear example of that with almost every single new announcement we’ve received from the company during its latest events. However, it seems that Apple has been working on more devices, which unfortunately haven’t hit the shelves. One of the latest devices to join this list may be an improved Apple Watch model that was meant to launch with the Pro moniker.

Upon looking into some of the demo content files on a 2015 Apple Watch Demo (A1623), I discovered an image of logo for an unknown model of Apple Watch. Not sure if “Apple Watch Pro” is an unreleased model, or is just some place holder text. #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/kbpzBGrokX — Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT) October 25, 2021

According to information leaked by Apple Demo on Twitter, Cupertino could’ve been working on an Apple Watch Pro back in February 2015. His tweet reveals images that suggest that Apple was at least considering to give us a Pro model of the Apple Watch, which wouldn’t be so hard to believe, considering that the company uses the Pro moniker in almost all of its products. This smartwatch seems to have made it a long way before being discarded, as it even had its own logo. It appears that the Pro nomenclature could have been used exclusively for the higher-end stainless steel models, but we will never know.

Remember that 2015 was also the year Cupertino introduced the first Watch, so maybe the Watch Pro idea didn’t quite fit in Apple’s plans back then. Still, it would be nice to see precisely which new and exciting features could’ve arrived in an Apple Watch Pro since the “Pro” branding usually comes with significant improvements, better sensors, displays, and a higher price tag.

Source Twitter

Via MacRumors