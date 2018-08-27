Even if you’re not a Costco member, this Spotify deal’s great!

In December of last year, Spotify brought out a pretty good Christmas gift for those who like to not worry about paying monthly for streaming music: a flat $100 12-month Premium membership (given to buyers through an emailed code), saving customers almost 20 percent off the normal individual monthly rate as well as the extra $3 “Apple tax.”

Well, that’s not officially being offered anymore. At least from Spotify.

Costco Wholesale Club is selling 12-month Premium passes online at $98.99 apiece, beating Spotify’s price by a dollar. Now, if you (or your parents) don’t have a Costco membership — which starts at $60 a year — don’t worry: you can still get the deal, but at a 5 percent surcharge. Still, at $103.83, that’s close to a 15 percent discount.

If you want to treat yourself, the link’s here.

By the way, Apple Music has a permanent option to buy annual passes for $100 a month. Just saying.