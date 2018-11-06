iOS

Black Friday and Costco give us early discounts on the 128GB iPad 9.7

We knew that Apple’s recent launch of the new iPad Pro lineup was going to bring low prices to older iPad models. Now, with the help of Black Friday we see more discounts that are really hard to ignore.

We have the latest 128GB iPad 9.7” usually for $429, but today’s deal gives it to us for just $349.99 at Costco. You have the Space Gray, Silver or Gold versions in this Wi-Fi only device. the only have to be a member of Costco and pay $5 for shipping. This offer starts today and it’s going to be good until November 15th or while supplies last. Just remember that this iPad includes the Apple A10 Fusion chip, a 1.2MP selfie cam, and an 8MP main camera. It also supports the Apple Pencil which is sold separately.

