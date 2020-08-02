It seems that Microsoft isn’t happy with how its digital assistant fares against the likes of the Google Assistant and Siri. The company has announced some changes that will end Cortana’s presence on both Android and iOS mobile platforms.

“The first change is to end support for all third-party Cortana skills on September 7. Then, in early 2021, we’ll stop supporting the Cortana app for mobile (iOS and Android), because you can now manage your calendar and email, join meetings, and do so much more via our new productivity-focused experiences.”

Microsoft’s Cortana wasn’t as great as the character we saw in the Halo game series. This digital assistant didn’t quite get to compete with Siri, the Google Assistant, and Amazon’s Alexa, so Microsoft has decided to end its support for Android and iOS apps by the end of this year. Now, Cortana won’t disappear from your devices, as it will transition into a productivity assistant that will be present in Outlook and Teams. Unfortunately, Cortana’s third-party skills will lose support on September 7th, and Microsoft has also announced that it will end support for the Harman Kardon Invoke speaker in January 2021. Still, users who used Cortana at least once will get a $50 Microsoft gift card as compensation.

