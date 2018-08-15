Cortana and Alexa now work together in Microsoft and Amazon devices

Microsoft and Amazon have been working together for a while to make their devices and software complement each other. The first step towards this goal has been taken today, a year after the first announcement of the collaboration between both companies.

A new preview of the integration of Cortana and Alexa is being offered in the US that will allow each digital assistant to access their apps and services while working together with the other one. Of course that this is not a final version of how things will work, but at least we know how to activate it. If you’re on an Amazon device you have to say “Alexa, open Cortana” and “Hey Cortana, open Alexa” if you’re on a Windows 10 PC or other Microsoft devices. The best thing about this integration is that you will get Cortana’s access to Microsoft Outlook’s email and calendar data as well as Alexa’s expansive smart home controls in the same device.