Amazon’s latest savings will get you huge savings on some of the best gaming keyboards around, starting with the Corsair K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is now available for just $110, thanks to a 35 percent discount. This large and powerful-looking keyboard is an excellent option for those interested in doing lots of typing thanks to its CHERRY MX RGB Blue Switches, which are tactile and clicky.

However, we must tell you that clicky switches aren’t the best for gaming since they will offer resistance when you are trying to move around or perform actions in the game. If you want the best option for gaming, then you should consider picking up the model with Cherry Speed Fast switches or the Cherry Red Linear switches that sell for $110 and $148 after scoring a 39 and 13 percent savings, respectively.

Corsair K70 RGB PRO Gaming Keyboard $110 $170 Save $60 The Corsair K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard comes with a solid and durable aluminum frame, CHERRY MX mechanical key switches, per-key RGB backlighting, and Corsair's AXON Hyper-Processing Technology to take your gaming experience to new heights. $110 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Another great option, and one of my favorite keyboards, is also on sale, as the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now selling for as low as $167 on its variant with clicky switches. The model with linear switches sells for $194 thanks to a 16 percent discount, and if you want the best of both worlds, you can also consider picking up the Tactile variant for $178 and enjoy 23 percent savings.

Other, more affordable alternatives come from HyperX, as you will be able to get the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard for $80 or get the HyperX Alloy Origins Core for the same price, with 20 and 11 percent discounts, respectively. The Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is another great option, and it comes in at $75, thanks to a 25 percent discount.

Another thing you might want to check out is Plugable’s USB C Dual Monitor Docking Station, which is now available for $185, thanks to a $15 discount that will become available when you check the on-page coupon. This 11-in-1 USB4 dock comes with 100W PD, 4K HDMI 2.1 with up to 120Hz, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, SD reader, and more. So yeah, it’s great if you want to connect any of these keyboards to your gaming laptop.