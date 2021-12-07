Corsair gaming peripherals are on sale right now!

We have great news for those gamers out there. Amazon has some sweet deals available on several Corsair gaming peripherals, starting with the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is currently seeing a 16 percent discount, leaving this awesome-looking full keyboard available for $166.58. This option comes with six programable macro keys, USB passthrough, media controls, Cherry MX Speed switches, and obviously, an RGB LED backlight because it wouldn’t be a gaming keyboard without RGB lighting.

You can also purchase the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is a bit more affordable, selling at $148 after a $52 discount representing 26 percent savings. You can also consider the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 SE Mechanical RAPIDFIRE Gaming Keyboard that will be a bit more expensive, going for $153 after a $27 discount. This keyboard also features USB Passthrough, media controls, plus you get double-shot keycaps and Cherry MX Speed switches. But if you are looking for the most affordable option, you can check out the Corsair K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is currently available for $90 after a $20 discount. This option features customizable per-key RGB backlighting, Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches, a detachable USB-C cable, and AXON Hyper-processing technology.

We have also found some great deals on the Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Premium Gaming Headset that is now available for $90 after a $10 discount. This wireless headset features 7.1 surround sound. It will work with the latest gaming consoles, your PC, and more. The Corsair HS70 Bluetooth headset is another great choice that goes for $71 after a $29 discount, and the HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset sees a $40 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $90.