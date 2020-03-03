Google hosts a special developer conference for G Suite, Cloud, and other enterprise offerings called Cloud Next. Now, this conference has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, and it will now be holding a “free, global, digital-first, multi-day event.”

Cloud Next ’20 was supposed to take place on April 6-8 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. However, this event has now been canceled by Google because the “health and wellbeing of Cloud customers, partners, employees, and the overall community” are more important. Therefore, they are not hosting an in-person developer conference, and they are now transforming this event into “Digital Connect.”

We are transforming the event into Google Cloud Next ’20: Digital Connect, a free, global, digital-first, multi-day event connecting our attendees to Next ’20 content and each other through streamed keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning and digital “ask an expert” sessions with Google teams. Innovation is in Google’s DNA and we are leveraging this strength to bring you an immersive and inspiring event this year without the risk of travel.

For all of those who had bought tickets, hotel reservations, and more, Google is refunding any of those expenses. All attendees will be automatically registered for the Digital Connect event. Now, Google I/O usually takes place a month after this event, andwe just may end up getting another event, in a similar digital-only format.

Source 9to5Google