The deadly coronavirus has had a massive impact on the entire consumer tech industry, and Apple is no exception. After witnessing a massive slump in sale and market value, analysts expect that two of Apple’s highly-anticipated products might be delayed.

iPhone 12, which is set to be Apple’s first 5G phone, might be delayed as Apple has stopped sending engineers to China for prototype testing and has also extended travel restrictions. With testing and validation coming to a halt, iPhone 12’s production might not start on time and it eventually might get delayed.

As for the iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9, it was set to launch at some point in March. But the ongoing supply chain issues and component shortage have reportedly put those plans in jeopardy as well and have reportedly pushed the launch to April.

Source: DigiTimes

Via: 9to5Mac

