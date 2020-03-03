Coronavirus has affected many tech events including MWC 2020. Now, Microsoft has decided to cancel its ‘IoT in Action’ conference in Melbourne amid the Coronavirus fears.

The event began its journey in 2017 from San Jose. However, this year, many customers and partners had already withdrawn from the event.

“After close consultation with our partners and community, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the IoT in Action Melbourne event this March 5, 2020,” Microsoft told attendees in an email.

On Monday, Australia reported its first death due to COVID-19. Further, the country has reported 26 confirmed cases of the coronavirus to date.

“Thank you for your continued support of IoT in Action and we will be in touch shortly with details of upcoming events,” Microsoft said.

Via: Gadgets360