Microsoft IoT in Action event
Up next
Author
Tags

Coronavirus has affected many tech events including MWC 2020. Now, Microsoft has decided to cancel its ‘IoT in Action’ conference in Melbourne amid the Coronavirus fears.

The event began its journey in 2017 from San Jose. However, this year, many customers and partners had already withdrawn from the event.

“After close consultation with our partners and community, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the IoT in Action Melbourne event this March 5, 2020,” Microsoft told attendees in an email.

On Monday, Australia reported its first death due to COVID-19. Further, the country has reported 26 confirmed cases of the coronavirus to date.

“Thank you for your continued support of IoT in Action and we will be in touch shortly with details of upcoming events,” Microsoft said.

Via: Gadgets360

You May Also Like

Would you buy a foldable iPhone if it looked like this? How much would you pay?

This concept imagines a foldable iPhone that looks pretty much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The concept is called iPhone 12 Flip, coincidentally.

Apple chief Tim Cook feels the coronavirus situation in China is getting under control

Apple’s supply chain has had to feel the brunt of coronavirus outbreak, but Apple CEO Tim Cook feels the situation is now getting under control in China.

Amazon may be concerned over how coronavirus will affect Prime Day 2020

Amazon is getting things ready for this year’s Prime Day, and it’s trying to make sure the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t affect its sales