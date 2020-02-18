We have been waiting for the arrival of a new budget-friendly iPhone for a while now, and it seems that it’s finally going to arrive. The new iPhone SE 2, also known as the iPhone 9, is rumored to arrive in March. However, the coronavirus outbreak has affected the production of this and many other devices; it has even made the GSMA cancel the biggest smartphone show of the year. Some say that it may also affect the arrival of Apple’s new device, but at least Ming-chi Kuo believes that it will arrive sooner than later.

A new research note by Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the iPhone SE 2 will still arrive during the first half of 2020. The launch of this device was rumored for March, as Apple would’ve started to mass-produce this device this month. Unfortunately, the coronavirus has made the Chinese companies take safety precautions, which would also delay the arrival of the iPhone 9.

Because Apple expects that the new ‌iPhone‌ SE2 released in 1H20 will not use a 7P lens, it will not help the 7P lens shipment momentum.

The note also mentions that this device won’t include a 7P camera lens. This may help Apple keep prices low, even when including one of the latest and most powerful processors, the Apple A13 chip. Now, we only have to wait for Apple to give us an official date for their next event.

Source MacRumors