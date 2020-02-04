Reuters is citing an unnamed source who believes that Apple and other Foxconn clients could be impacted if a factory halt will extend into a second week due to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

Taiwan’s Foxconn has halted almost its entire production in China “after companies were told to shut until at least Feb. 10”, the source told Reuters. If the shutdown will extend beyond that date, Apple and its iPhone will be affected due to shipment disruptions.

What we are worried about is delays for another week or even another month. The impact would be big. It definitely will have an impact on the Apple production line. The tricky question is whether we will be able to resume production (on Feb. 10)… It’s up to the instructions given by central and provincial governments. Reuters, citing unnamed source

Foxconn itself has seen little impact as it is utilizing the other production plants in Vietnam, India and Mexico, to balance and compensate for the Chinese plant shutdown.

Source: Reuters