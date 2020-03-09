coronavirus iphone
Apple is already facing supply chain issues and is staring at a potential delay for the iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9’s launch due to the coronavirus outbreak. But supply is just one side of the problems, as the company’s iPhone sales in China have also taken a severe hit.

As per a Reuters report, Apple sold only 494,000 iPhones in China last month. This is a huge drop on a yearly basis, as the company sold a staggering 1.29 million iPhones in the month of February last year in China.

Curbs placed on travel and gathering by the Chinese government during the month of February are cited as the main reason behind the slump, especially because the Lunar New Year festival is a major gifting season. Analysts have predicted that March will also see a downfall in phone shipments for all brands.

