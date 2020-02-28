Author
Tags

The outbreak of the coronavirus is still affecting the smartphone world in ways we weren’t expecting. First, it made several companies drop their participation at the MWC 2020 that was later canceled altogether. Then it is also said that it could affect Apple’s supply chain to the point that the launch of the iPhone 9 and iPhone 12 could be pushed back by three months. Now, Xiaomi is also being affected differently.

Xiaomi’s Sumit Sonal has posted on Twitter that the Android 10 software update for the Xiaomi Mi A3 has been delayed because of the coronavirus. The software update was supposed to arrive a couple of weeks ago, but it has missed its scheduled launch. Sonal also explains how factories and offices in China have been shut down because of the virus to help employees stay healthy.

It may come as a disappointment for Xiaomi’s customers, but the company considers its employees to be “top priority,” and they won’t risk their safety. There is no date for the update to start rolling out for the Xi A3, but we can also expect more devices to be affected by these slow updates.

Source 9to5Google

Via WinFuture

You May Also Like

Upcoming Nokia feature phone with throwback Xpress Music design certified in China

The upcoming Nokia phone with the model number TA-1212 has been certified by TENAA in China, suggesting that an official launch is around the corner.

These are the best wireless chargers for the Galaxy S20

Every single device in the Samsung Galaxy S20 series is capable of…

HTC Wildfire R70 goes official with triple cameras and primitive micro USB port

HTC is alive and kicking. The Taiwanese company has not hung up…