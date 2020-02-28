The outbreak of the coronavirus is still affecting the smartphone world in ways we weren’t expecting. First, it made several companies drop their participation at the MWC 2020 that was later canceled altogether. Then it is also said that it could affect Apple’s supply chain to the point that the launch of the iPhone 9 and iPhone 12 could be pushed back by three months. Now, Xiaomi is also being affected differently.

Over the past few days a lot of you have reached out to us regarding the pending Android 10 update on Mi A3. The update was scheduled for mid February but it has been delayed due to the extended shutdown due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. (1/2) — Sumit Sonal (@sumitsonal) February 26, 2020

Xiaomi’s Sumit Sonal has posted on Twitter that the Android 10 software update for the Xiaomi Mi A3 has been delayed because of the coronavirus. The software update was supposed to arrive a couple of weeks ago, but it has missed its scheduled launch. Sonal also explains how factories and offices in China have been shut down because of the virus to help employees stay healthy.

It may come as a disappointment for Xiaomi’s customers, but the company considers its employees to be “top priority,” and they won’t risk their safety. There is no date for the update to start rolling out for the Xi A3, but we can also expect more devices to be affected by these slow updates.

