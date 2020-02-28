Facebook F8 developer conference
Up next
Author
Tags

Facebook F8 Developer Conference attracted over 5,000 people from around the world last year. It was scheduled for May 5 and 6 in San Jose, California this year. However, Facebook has canceled the event due to fears over the coronavirus.

Instead of the F8 event, the company would organize “a combo of locally hosted events, videos, and live-streamed content”, said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook’s director of platform partnership.

Moreover, Facebook has imposed temporary restrictions on business travel for its employees to mainland China, South Korea, and Italy. A significant number of Coronavirus cases have been reported in these countries.

Separately, Microsoft has also withdrawn from Game Developers Conference. It will now hold a digital-only event from March 16-18.

Source: Reuters

You May Also Like

Eve teases direction for its next 2-in-1, needs your input

Eve is working on a new 2-in-1, a successor to the Eve V, and it needs your help in figuring out its name, as well as some of its features.
Google Stadia

Google Stadia is coming to Asus, Razer and Samsung phones on February 20

Google Stadia now works on 26 Android phones.
ToTok

Alleged spying app ToTok removed from Google Play Store, again

ToTok was also pulled from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store in December. The application returned to the Play Store on January 4.