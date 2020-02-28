Facebook F8 Developer Conference attracted over 5,000 people from around the world last year. It was scheduled for May 5 and 6 in San Jose, California this year. However, Facebook has canceled the event due to fears over the coronavirus.

Instead of the F8 event, the company would organize “a combo of locally hosted events, videos, and live-streamed content”, said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook’s director of platform partnership.

Moreover, Facebook has imposed temporary restrictions on business travel for its employees to mainland China, South Korea, and Italy. A significant number of Coronavirus cases have been reported in these countries.

Separately, Microsoft has also withdrawn from Game Developers Conference. It will now hold a digital-only event from March 16-18.

Source: Reuters