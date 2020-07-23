We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Corning has today announced its latest display protective solution – the Gorilla Glass Victus – which succeeds the Gorilla Glass 6. The company says its new product successfully survived a drop from a height of 2 meters on to hard, rough surfaces in lab tests, something aluminosilicate glasses from rivals fail when the drop height is as low as 0.8 meters.

Talking about improvements, Corning says the Gorilla Glass Victus is 2x more scratch resistant compared to the Gorilla Glass 6. And when compared to the aluminosilicate glasses from unnamed rivals, Corning’s offering is touted to be at least 4x more durable, which is a bold claim in itself.

Corning also says the Gorilla Glass Victus improves both ‘drop and scratch performance for the first time ever in the Gorilla Glass family,’ but technical details to justify or expound upon the claims are yet to be revealed. As for OEMs, Samsung will be the first partner brand to debut a device rocking a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

You May Also Like
NBC has launched Peacock TV on Android, Chromecast and Android TV
The new Peacock TV streaming service from NBC is now available on the Google Chromecast, on Android TV, and on Android devices, with a free 3-month trial
Galaxy Note10
It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could be more affordable than its predecessor
According to new rumors, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series may be less expensive than the Galaxy Note 10 series
ASUS Zenfone 6
ASUS ZenFone 7, 7 Pro will reportedly retain the flip camera but will pack more lenses
The upcoming ASUS flagships are said to finally switch to an in-display fingerprint sensor and 5G support will be there on the table as well.