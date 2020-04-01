Coolpad America is a top consumer electronics company that has built strategic partnerships with wireless carriers and retailers. The company produces smartphones, smartwatches for kids, trackers, and more. However, it’s going to shift its Chinese warehouse to manufacture medical-grade masks and non-contact infrared thermometers to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Many companies are trying to help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Some companies are donating credits and services to help small companies, and others are giving extra data to their customers and waiving payments for the next couple of months. Now, Coolpad has announced that it will switch some of the manufacturing capacity at its China facilities from consumer electronic devices to produce civilian-grade masks and non-contact infrared thermometers. These will be donated across the US and China to help fight the current pandemic.

The company has been working since February 11 to set up and optimize the production lines for masks and thermometers. On March 8, if successfully produced the first mask and it’s now able to deliver up to 30,000 masks daily. The manufacturing of these masks and thermometers will continue until the COVID-19 pandemic is no more.