Coolpad previewed its upcoming 5G smartphone at the ongoing CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The device will be part of the company’s Legacy line-up, and will be called Coolpad Legacy 5G.

We are very excited to share an advanced look at our upcoming 2020 offerings with CES attendees and look forward to getting our new 5G device and the Dyno 2 Smartwatch to market in the new year Steve Cistulli, CEO, Coolpad Americas

The Coolpad Legacy 5G, based on what the company decided to share, will run Android 10, and feature a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48MP and an 8MP duo of shooters, with a 16MP selfie camera.

The display will be one of 6.53 inches with FHD+ resolution with a V-notch that’s home to the front-facing camera. A 4,000mAh battery will power everything, and, of course, the 5G radio. The phone will likely run on the Snapdragon ​765 chip, as Coolpad also announced that it is working closely with Qualcomm on its 5G efforts.

The Coolpad Legacy 5G will be available in Q2 of 2020 on the open market for under $400.

Additionally, Coolpad is following up on last year’s Dyno smartwatch with the Dyno 2. It brings an upgraded chipset and a new application platform. The new Dyno 2 Smartwatch will be available in April 2020 for $190.

Last, but not least, Coolpad’s FamilyLabs app gets updated features, among which notable ones include geofencing, remote locking and unlocking, restricted usage times, and more.